Cameroon: Situation in NW/SW - Military Assistance for Repentant Fighters

11 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Defence and security Forces have stretched their role to include assistance to armed fighters ready to regain the path of education and regulated gainful activities.

Away from their mission of protecting persons and property following the ongoing socio-political and security crisis rocking the North West Region, defence and security forces also assist secessionist fighters who are ready to drop guns and regain the path of gainful activities. The Commander of the 5th Joint Military Region, Brigadier General Agha Robinson Ndong has acknowledged contact with some armed fighting groups ready to cooperate. He told Cameroon Tribune on September 6, 2019 that their services have so far helped or assisted some 58 fighters to settle out of the region. He stressed that it is all about assistance, monitoring and control to ensure that beneficiaries effectively regain the path of education or settle in their attempt to win souls from those fighting in the bushes.

Brigadier General Agha Robinson also stressed the crucial role of the defence and security forces in the 2019/2020 back to school crusade. He said special security patrols are on course with some 35 control posts, two Gendarmerie stations and intervention units operational in the neighbourhoods of metropolitan Bamenda. He said the actions of the defence and security forces hangs on their conviction that education is essential for knowledge and the gateway to be able to change what is wrong. He believes in the fear of the Lord, hard work, honesty and education as keys to success and it is against this backdrop that Brigadier General Agha Robinson appealed for communities to mobilize and partner with defence and security forces to fight insecurity and give school going a chance in the North West Region. He urged fighters to give a human face to the crisis and decried the ugly role of some politicians who escape responsibility and others who do not help matters with selfish ambitions that propagate the crisis and delay a return to normalcy.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

