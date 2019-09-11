Sudan: Activation of trade cooperation between Sudan and Brazil reviewed

Khartoum — The Deputy Secretary-General of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Chairman of the National Chamber of Importers Ali Salah Ali has met, at the Tower of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce Monday with the Chairman of Brazilian-African Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting discussed the ways on the development of the trade relations between Sudan and Brazil and activation of commercial exchanges. The meeting also touched on the possibility of industrialization in Sudan by taking advantage of the potential, resources and raw materials in Sudan. The Head of the Brazilian-African Chamber of Commerce affirmed the participation of the chamber in the activities of Khartoum International Fair 2020 and benefiting from the business center organized by the Sudanese Federation of Chambers of Commerce within the programs accompanying the exhibition through bilateral meetings to promote the products of the two countries to develop and increase trade exchange between Sudan and Brazil. The meeting underscored the need to continue the communication process to serve the business sectors in both countries.