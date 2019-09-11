Kenya: Isiolo Conservancy Rangers Held 2 Weeks Amid Murder Probe

Two conservancy rangers accused of killing a man in Isiolo County have been detained for two weeks to allow police to complete investigations.

Ekisin Lotaro and Tachiri Lonakutok, of Nasuulu Community Conservancy, are accused of killing Simon Looru at Loruko village in Burat Ward on September 4.

Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai granted the investigating officer's request for more time for the probe before charges are preferred.

In that period, police will hold an identification parade and receive a post mortem report.

The court directed that the two be detained at Isiolo Police Station until September 23 when the case will be mentioned.

INSECURITY

In the same village in August, two men were shot dead and a female census enumerator injured during an evening attack by suspected bandits.

One of the men, a charcoal seller, was killed outside his house.

Residents have accused authorities of laxity, saying they have not deployed more police officers to the area.

Officials blame the attacks on illegal possession of firearms.