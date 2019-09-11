Kenya: Isiolo Conservancy Rangers Held 2 Weeks Amid Murder Probe

11 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waweru Wairimu

Two conservancy rangers accused of killing a man in Isiolo County have been detained for two weeks to allow police to complete investigations.

Ekisin Lotaro and Tachiri Lonakutok, of Nasuulu Community Conservancy, are accused of killing Simon Looru at Loruko village in Burat Ward on September 4.

Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai granted the investigating officer's request for more time for the probe before charges are preferred.

In that period, police will hold an identification parade and receive a post mortem report.

The court directed that the two be detained at Isiolo Police Station until September 23 when the case will be mentioned.

INSECURITY

In the same village in August, two men were shot dead and a female census enumerator injured during an evening attack by suspected bandits.

One of the men, a charcoal seller, was killed outside his house.

Residents have accused authorities of laxity, saying they have not deployed more police officers to the area.

Officials blame the attacks on illegal possession of firearms.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.