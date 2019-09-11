Nigeria: EFCC, FBI Recover N92m, $169,850 From Internet Fraudsters in Joint Operation

Lagos — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), says its collaboration with the Federal Bureau for Intelligence (FBI) has paid off, as it has recovered from internet fraudsters, popularly known as 'Yahoo-yahoo boys', the sums of $169,850 and 92million.

The EFCC made this known through its Director of Operations, Mohammed Abba, claiming that the Commission had arrested 167 Nigerians for alleged computer-related frauds from August till date.

Abba, who was speaking at an EFCC/FBI joint press conference in Lagos, tagged "Operation Rewire" said "EFCC/FBI joint operations in Nigeria recorded tremendous successes leading to a number of arrests, seizures and recoveries.

"The suspected fraudsters arrested in the course of this operation will be persecuted accordingly.

"It is instructive to note that, from August 12, 2019 to date, the collaborative Operation Rewired coordinated by the EFCC in Nigeria as an impetus to our sustained operations on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds have resulted in the arrest 167 Nigerians for alleged computer-related frauds.

"We have also recovered from the arrested fraudsters the sum of $169,850 (as well as the sum of N92million."

"Before now, as you are all aware, we had relentlessly launched intensive investigative actions against the infamous Yahoo yahoo boys culminating into various strategic raids, onslaught on criminals' hideouts, prosecutions and convictions.

"I will like to reiterate that the imperative of our coming together regularly to bridge any information gap about the progress of the anti-graft war and to enhance your capacities to report the Commission from the position of facts and figures cannot be over emphasized.

"I, therefore, urge you to continue to help us mobilize and educate all the critical stakeholders to continue to support the fight against economic and financial crimes. We must collectively strive to achieve the Nigeria of our dream.

"I wish to state, with high sense of responsibility, that there is no short cut to success other than hard work. The youth, therefore, must shun crimes and its alluring temptation because it will always end in sorrow and regrets.

"Now that the infamous internet crimes have received a global attention and concern, there will be no hiding place for fraudsters.

"The EFCC will continue to partner with the FBI and other international law enforcement agencies, especially in the area of exchange of information and actionable intelligence towards bringing to the barest minimum the menace of cybercrimes and other computer-based frauds in the country.