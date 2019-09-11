South Africa: Authorities Probe Deadly Accident

10 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed an investigation into a collision involving a motorcycle, a Rea Vaya bus and two other vehicles.

The motorcycle and bus collided at the intersection of Empire Road and Joubert Street in Parktown on Tuesday morning. The motorcycle then crashed into the two cars.

"We are deeply saddened by what transpired in Parktown this morning. A family has lost a father and son. Although it is little consolation, we welcome the investigation into the cause of the collision, not only for the sake of closure but where needs be, for justice to prevail," the Minister said.

Two occupants from the cars were injured, one was taken to hospital and the other to a clinic.

Mbalula has conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased and called for a speedy resolution to the investigation into the cause of the collision.

