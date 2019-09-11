South Africa: Gauteng Arts and Culture Celebrates Caiphus Katse Semenya

19 August 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation joins the world in wishing one of South Africa's music icons and lyrical genius, Caiphus Katse Semenya as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

Semenya who is celebrated across the world had the pleasure of working with the likes of Quincy Jones, Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa, Hotep Galeta, Miriam Makeba, Lou Rawls, Nina Simone and Cannonball Adderley among others.

Caipus Semenya's latest project, which he started with his equally legendary wife Letta Mbulu, includes building a music and acting school, National Academy of Africa's Performing Arts (NAAPA) in Jabulani, Soweto.

Says Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe: "On behalf of people of Gauteng, I would like to wish Ntate Caiphus Katse Semenya a happy 80th birthday. His illustrious and distinguished music career has put South Africa in the global map and carried our stories of struggle and triumphs. Gauteng believes in celebrating our national icons while they are still alive. Thank you for enriching our society and the world through your music. You are a legend, an inspiration, a role model. Our society needs more people like you, happy birthday. You remain the voice of the voiceless".

Issued by: Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.