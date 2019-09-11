South Africa: Gauteng Arts and Culture Celebrates Caiphus Katse Semenya

press release

The Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation joins the world in wishing one of South Africa's music icons and lyrical genius, Caiphus Katse Semenya as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

Semenya who is celebrated across the world had the pleasure of working with the likes of Quincy Jones, Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa, Hotep Galeta, Miriam Makeba, Lou Rawls, Nina Simone and Cannonball Adderley among others.

Caipus Semenya's latest project, which he started with his equally legendary wife Letta Mbulu, includes building a music and acting school, National Academy of Africa's Performing Arts (NAAPA) in Jabulani, Soweto.

Says Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe: "On behalf of people of Gauteng, I would like to wish Ntate Caiphus Katse Semenya a happy 80th birthday. His illustrious and distinguished music career has put South Africa in the global map and carried our stories of struggle and triumphs. Gauteng believes in celebrating our national icons while they are still alive. Thank you for enriching our society and the world through your music. You are a legend, an inspiration, a role model. Our society needs more people like you, happy birthday. You remain the voice of the voiceless".

