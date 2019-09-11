Nigeria: Tribunal - 5 Constitutional Grounds to Decide Buhari, Atiku's Fate Today

Photo: Vanguard
Atiku and Buhari.
11 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal will, today, decide the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the election of February 23.

Already, the judges have entered the courtroom at exactly 9. 28am to deliver the judgement.

The judgement, which is expected to last for five hours beginning from 9.30am, was announced on Tuesday by the Director of Information in the Court of Appeal, Sa'adatu Musa.

Meanwhile, there are five key constitutional grounds, apart from other grounds raised by both parties, that will shape the decision of the five-member panel of justices led by Justice Mohammed Garba.

These are:

1. Majority of lawful votes: The tribunal will decide who among the two scored the majority of lawful votes in the election. Atiku and PDP had alleged that Buhari and APC suppressed, deflated votes while INEC made wrong entries in result sheets in their strong states to deny them victory.

2. Election marred by Malpractices, Corruption: Atiku and PDP, in their petition, alleged that the election was marred by corruption and malpractices against the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) by the Nigerian Police, Army etc. They also alleged that the Tradermoni initiative by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo amounted to vote buying.

3. Electronic transmission and server results differ with announced result: Atiku and PDP claimed that they scored higher votes above that of Buhari and APC through results transmitted on INEC server and made available by adhoc officials on the field.

4. Qualification to contest election: The tribunal would decide whether Buhari and APC satisfied the provision of Section 131 of the Nigerian Constitution for school certificate as one of the qualifications for the office of the President.

5. Citizenship: The tribunal will look at the claim by Buhari and APC that Atiku did not qualify to contest the election having been born in Jada, Adamawa State in 1946 at a time the state was part of Northern Cameroon and therefore, not a citizen of Nigeria as required by the Constitution.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
Tribunal Rules in Buhari's Favour Over Elections
Atiku Loses Bid to Challenge Buhari's Presidency
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.