Nigeria: NEMA Distributes Relief Materials to 2,500 Daura Flood Victims

At least 2,200 flood victims in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State have received relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as part of its effort to provide temporary relief to the victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that about 3,500 households had been affected by flood due to a recent heavy downpour which lasted for about 14 consecutive hours.

Aminu Nadari, Chairman of the local relief distribution committee, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Tuesday that all the affected victims had been provided with relief materials which included bags of rice, beans, maize, blankets, mattresses, cooking oil, roofing sheets, ceiling, and rubber mats.

He added that the level and degree of damaged suffered by an individual victim determined the quantity of relief materials he received.

"We are meticulous in the entire process as no one is left out."

Mr Nadari noted that the remaining 800 victims would be covered when the committee receives the remaining two trucks of the relief materials, expected to arrive "any moment from now."

He called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the materials and warned that the agency would not condone any act of sabotage.

Halima Shehu, a beneficiary who lost three rooms to the flood, commended NEMA for the gesture and lauded the committee for being fair and just in the distribution process.

NAN reports that NEMA delivered 300 bags of rice, beans, maize, 1,200 bags of cement, 500 bundles of roofing sheets, and 100 packets of nails.

Other materials were 500 rubber mats, 750 ceiling sheets, 500 each of blankets and mattresses, as well as 100 jerry can of vegetable oil.

