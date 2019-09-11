Nigeria: Xenophobic Attacks - Remaining 327 Nigerians in South Africa to Return Weekend

Lagos — The remaining 327 Nigerians in South Africa due to return home will be airlifted tomorrow or Friday.

Daily Trust learnt that 640 Nigerians registered to be transported back home after the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

According to an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Air Peace Airlines flight, which is due to return with the first batch of Nigerians this afternoon, will return to Johannesburg to airlift the last batch of Nigerians.

Today's flight will be carrying 313 passengers, taking off from Johannesburg at 9am local time, and arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport via the Lagos Cargo/Hajj section at 2pm today.