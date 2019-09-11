Southern Africa: Hundreds of Mozambicans Left Homeless After SA Violence

10 September 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Arimando Domingos

Maputo — More than 500 Mozambicans have reportedly lost their homes and about 400 others expressed a desire to return to Mozambique following the anti-foreigner violence in neighbouring South Africa.

This is according to the Mozambican Christian Council (CCM) in the wake of the spiralling crisis mostly in the Gauteng Province.

CCM denounced the skirmishes but discouraged Mozambicans from retaliating against South African companies and visitors to the country.

"The spread of violence worries us," said CCM chairperson, Felicidade Chirindze.

Chirindze deplored the alleged silence of the government of President Filipe Nyusi but dissuaded locals from taking the law to their own hands.

"We urge our Mozambican brothers not to resort to violence," Chirindze said in the capital Maputo.

More than ten people have been killed in the violence in South Africa. CCM noted that none of the victims were from Mozambique.

At least 544 Mozambicans have fallen victim to the xenophobic violence. Some 397 of these victims have reportedly expressed a desire to return to their home country.

Mozambique's Disaster Management Technical Council met in Maputo on Friday afternoon to assess if it could evacuate affected Mozambicans.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
South Africa
Human Rights
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.