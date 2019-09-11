Nigeria: Election - Tribunal Dismisses PDP's Claim Security Operatives Rigged for Buhari

Photo: Vanguard
Atiku and Buhari.
11 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Evelyn Okakwu and Halimah Yahaya

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed parts of the PDP petition alleging that the ruling APC used security officers to manipulate the 2019 election.

The court's decision followed an application by INEC seeking the nulification of various parts of the petition by the PDP.

The PDP had in its petition accused the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, and major government agencies including INEC and security agencies of culpability in the manipulation of election results to the benefit of Mr Buhari.

The court during a decision on Wednesday before the final determination of the petition, ruled that INEC was right in submitting that the PDP ought to have included the security officers mentioned in the petition as part of the suit.

The court removed parts of the petition relating to the alleged involvement of security officers in the manipulation of results as put forward by the PDP.

The court had earlier refused the application by INEC to nulify the documents and witnesses put forward by the PDP on the grounds that the petitioners made wrong spelling of the lead counsel, Levi Uzoukwu's name in their petition.

The PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari for his second tenure as president in the general elections conducted on February 23.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Tribunal Rules in Buhari's Favour Over Elections
Atiku Loses Bid to Challenge Buhari's Presidency
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.