Nigeria: Another 327 Nigerians to Be Evacuated From South Africa Thursday

Photo: Wikimedia
Nigeria on map.
11 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The federal government has revealed that the second batch of Nigerians who are 327 in number would be evacuated from South Africa on Thursday or Friday following the recent xenophobic attacks.

A senior staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, in a short statement issued on Wednesday also revealed that 313 Nigerian national were ready for evacuation Wednesday.

He said that Air Peace aircraft would depart Johannesburg at 9:00 a.m local time Wednesday, while the expected time of arrival in Lagos is 2p.m local time.

Ebienfa noted that the returnees would be received on arrival by senior officials of the ministry.

He said, "313 Nigerian Nationals ready for evacuation today. 640 registered. Second batch to be evacuated on Thursday or Friday."

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama will lead Nigerian delegation to ministerial meeting of extraordinary summit of ECOWAS Heads of State and government on fight against terrorism.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Spokesperson of the ministry, Ferdinand Nwonye, said that the theme of the extraordinary summit is "Fight Against Terrorism."

He said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja wishes to inform that, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, will lead Nigerian delegation to the ministerial meeting of the extraordinary summit of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government scheduled for Thursday 12th September 2019 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso."

Nwonye stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari would attend the summit of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Saturday.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Nigeria to Fly 600 Citizens Back from South Africa Amid Violence
South Africa, Nigeria Govts Attempt to Smooth the Cracks
Death and Injury in Fresh Violence in Johannesburg
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Apartheid, Economic Inequality Behind Xenophobia in South Africa?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.