South Africa: When the State Fails, Vigilantism Steps in - and That Includes Digital Outing

11 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Khadija Bawa

As protests against the rape and murder of women spread across South Africa, the Twitter thread @helpsurvivors outed alleged rapists and assaulters. Many were outraged, but when systems fail, vigilantism takes over.

Vigilantism (even in its digital form) is often described as "taking the law and justice into your own hands". Objectively, we can all argue that vigilantism in any form should not be welcomed or applauded, because the wellbeing of society is aided by the rule of law and the ability for justice to run its course. Individuals should never be burdened or responsible for enacting the rules and laws that govern society.

This ideal, however, is harder to uphold and ascribe to in a world where the systems of justice are neither functioning, effective nor accountable. Unfortunately, in South Africa today when it comes to policing and gender-based violence (GBV) this is simply not the case. Responses to the #AmINext movement are testament to this.

Women and children across South Africa mourned this past week. We mourned the brutal murders of young Uyinene Mrwetyana, Jesse Hess and the many others made invisible by class, sexual orientation, race and by how common murder of young women in this country...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Women
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.