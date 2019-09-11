Nigeria: You Can't Fail Nigerians, Buhari Tells Ministers

11 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the first Federal Executive Council, FEC, under his second term in office.

The meeting started around 11 am in the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, with a rendition of the National anthem but without the usual opening prayers.

In his brief remarks, President Buhari charged the ministers that they cannot afford to fail Nigerians especially on the key issues in which the administration was voted for such as enhancing security, diversification of the economy and accountability to eliminate corruption.

He said that he expected them to double their efforts in this second tenure and work in harmony, stressing that communication and teamwork are the hallmarks of success.

Reminding them of the oath they took three weeks ago, he said they must give selfless service to the nation.

At the meeting were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

After confirmation of the appointment of the 43 Ministers by the Senate and two-day retreat in the Banquet Hall, the ministers were sworn in by the President on the 21st of August, 2019.

The Ministers after the swearing-in, we're given some weeks to familiarize themselves with their ministries.

