Uganda: Seven Killed in Nakasongola Road Accident

Seven people have been confirmed dead and 11 others critically injured in a road accident involving a bus and a truck at Namayonjo village, Nakasongola District on Wednesday morning.

The accident according to the Traffic Directorate Spokesperson Mr Charles Ssebambulidde involved a bus Reg.No.UAQ 643W belonging to Roblyn Coaches that reportedly rammed into a packed truck Reg. No. UAX 001Y at Namayonjo village in Nakasongola District with the preliminary findings pointing to reckless driving.

"The bus that was travelling to Kitgum District from Kampala City rammed into the Stationary truck at Namayonjo village. It is believed that the bus driver was possibly speeding and there were no road signs to signal that the truck was parked. Both vehicles were facing the same direction," Mr Ssebambulidde said in a telephone interview.

Mr Christopher Ssendijja, the Officer in Charge Nakasongola Police Station said 5 people died on the spot while two of the victims died as they were being rushed to hospital.

"We rushed at the accident scene at 1:00am and tried our best to ensure that we save lives from the accident wreckage on the Kampala-Gulu Highway. It is unfortunate that 2 of the injured victims of the accident were pronounced dead on their way to hospital," Mr Ssendijja explained.

"We have always cautioned drivers to ensure that they get police help and ensure that the road is secured when their respective vehicles develop mechanical problems. In this particular accident, there were no road signs to warn the other road users about the parked truck that had developed a mechanical problem," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Ssendijja has identified the deceased persons as Johnson Akena, Suzan Okello, Mathew Ochola, Stella Namono, Rose Atoo, Brian Birakwate and an unidentified mechanic believed to have been fixing a tyre on to the parked truck.

The identities of the injured include Wilfred Oyirot (50), Christine Komugisha (26), Solomon Obalimo (28), Moses Eliu (40), Lamech Okello (27) and Gift Tumusiime (26). They were rushed to Nakasongola Health Centre IV, Nakasongola Military Hospital and Bishop Asil Memorial Hospital in Luweero District.

An eye witness Mr Patrick Lugonvu, the LC1 Chairperson Namayonjo village claimed that he had a loud bung and thought that it was a bullet. He then peeped through the house window and discovered that it was an accident.

"I rushed to the scene and later alerted the police. I was later joined by other residents to rescue some of the accident victims. I thank the police for quickly responding to my call," Lugonvu said.