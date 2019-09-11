Tanzania: Seven Perish, 18 Injured in Manyara Road Accident

11 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Juma in Babati

SEVEN people have died and 18 others injured in a road accident that occurred at Namalulu village, Nabelela Ward in Simanjiro District, Manyara region on Monday evening.

Manyara Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Augustino Senga said a vehicle - Mitsubishi Fuso that was carrying people and goods from Kwa Morombo, Arusha to an auction, was involved in the accident, after the driver, one Rashid, failed to control it along Arusha - Kiteto Road.

RPC Senga said that the vehicle with registration number T870 AHG overturned into a gorge, an area he described as mountainous with several sharp corners, where five people died on the spot and two others died while receiving treatment at Orkesment Dispensary.

Mr Senga noted that the bodies of the deceased are preserved at the dispensary.

He mentioned the dead as Leapa Olekaraa (31, Aloyce Temba (32), Germana Gerard (36) from Arusha; Moses Mgonja (31) from Rombo in Kilimanjaro, and Anna Lilian Miles (46) from Sanya Juu, Kilimanjaro.

The two who died while at the dispensary are yet to be identified. The commander said the police are still looking for the driver as well as locating the owner of the vehicle.

The driver will be facing criminal charges. He warned that such vehicles should not be transporting people but goods only, saying the force has been issuing the warning from time to time.

