Tanzania: Govt Now for Equal Gender Representation By 2025, Assures RC

DODOMA Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, said yesterday the government was committed to attaining gender equality, which includes the envisaged 50/50 threshold in various leadership positions by 2025.

Speaking at a gender forum, the RC noted that the government had embarked on ensuring it met all 17 sustainable development goals by 2030.

"The government agreed to implement all the 17 sustainable goals, including SDG5 relating to gender equality. The country plans to attain the 50/50 objective by 2025, "he said.

He said he was happy to say that in the process the number of women in leadership positions was encouraging although more needed to be done to attain gender parity.

He said by last year, Tanzania had 36.9 per cent of women parliamentarians, which was a big step towards gender equality and women's empowerment.

He praised the existence of such platforms like Achieve SDG5 Coalition in Tanzania, which in the end provided a way for the country to achieve 2025 goals and objectives.

Dr Mahenge said the forum aimed at bringing stakeholders together in addressing gender equality, especially women's inclusion in leadership and decision-making roles.

Co-chair of Achieve SDG5 Coalition in Tanzania Fatma Tawfique, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP), said the conference, which involved policymakers and women's organisations aimed at looking at ways of enabling women and girls to participate fully in all levels of leadership and decisionmaking.

Tanzania ratified international and regional protocols and conventions, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), of 1948, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the SADC Gender and Development Protocol.

"Taking into consideration the principle of SDGs, this summit has considered the participation of people from all generations and geographical locations to bring a fruitful debate," she said.