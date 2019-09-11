Tanzania: Almost One Million Pupils Start STD Seven Exams Today

11 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama

STANDARD seven pupils across the country start their Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) today, with invigilators and school owners reminded to carefully observe regulations.

A total of 947,221 pupils- 495,986 girls and 451,235 boys-are sitting for the examinations across the country.

The primary education finalists include 2,678 pupils with special needs, National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA) Executive Secretary Dr Charles Msonde said yesterday.

Briefing reporters in Dar es Salaam, Dr Msonde warned candidates, teachers and invigilators against involving themselves in any act of fraud, threatening stern measures against the culprits.

"All preparations have been finalised for the national standard seven examinations on September 11 and 12, 2019... invigilators are reminded to protect the rights of candidates with special needs, including providing them with appropriate exam papers," he noted.

He further clarified that candidates with special needs will be given 20 minutes more for mathematics and 10 minutes for other subjects per the council regulations.

Dr Msonde cautioned school owners to appreciate the fact that their schools are examination centres and therefore should not interfere with the examiners' responsibilities during the exams.

The candidates will be examined in five subjects-Kiswahili, English, Science, Mathematics and Social Studies. There will be 45 questions in each subject.

"In the past, we used to have examination papers containing 50 multiple choice questions but since last year, we changed the system after receiving views from stakeholders," he explained.

The council chief said the eight examination centres, which were suspended last year over cheating and other irregularities had their candidates relocated to other centres until further notice.

Last year, NECTA nullified the results of over 100 primary school students in Dodoma region's Chemba District, Hazina and New Hazina primary schools in Kinondoni districts, Dar es Salaam, Alliance, New Alliance and Kisiwani in Mwanza and Kondoa Integrity in Kondoa District.

Dr Msonde mentioned alternative centres for Hazina and New Hazina primary schools as Oysterbay primary school, saying Fountain of Joy and Aniny Nndumi will use Mbezi Primary school.

For Mwanza, he said Kisiwani will use Kakebe centre while Alliance and New Alliance of Kondoa will use Mahina primary school.

He warned regional examination committees to ensure that all procedures for the national examination are properly adhered to.

"The committees should ensure that the examination centre environment is safe, quiet and prevents any loopholes that could lead to fraud.

All committees are also directed to ensure the safety of facilities is enhanced and used under the council issued guidelines," he directed.

