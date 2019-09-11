Tanzania: Minister - Make Sports Generate Employment

THE Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe has advised parents and guardians countrywide to support and develop sports talents for their children because it is an alternative solution for unemployment.

The Minister, who said that in Dar es Salaam over the weekend during the 15th graduation ceremony of Bethel Mission Primary Schools, added that sportspeople are among the most successful people worldwide because they developed their talents.

He advised parents and guardians to support and not to ignore the talents of their children by forcing them to do other things because all successful people in the world are living on their talents and like what they are doing and make a lot of money.

"I would like to emphasize to parents and guardians to monitor their children and maintain their discipline and morals because the things are vital for their success in life," he said.

On his part the school's Director, Emmanuel Mshana said the school's first priority is to maintain good manners and discipline to the pupils because they believe that the things are the base of academic achievement to the pupils.

He said a total of 52 pupils have graduated from Bethel Mission Primary Schools of Ubungo and Mbezi Msakuzi, the pupils will seat for their national standard seven examinations this week.

One of the graduates identified as Odina Sunga has advised her fellow graduates to develop and maintain the spirit of studying hard and learning new things to where they are going as they had trained at the school.