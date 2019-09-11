Malawi: 113 Malawian Displaces in Xeno Attacks, Kept in South Africa Temporary Shelters

11 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chomi Khumalo

Government has said about 113 Malawians- including pregnant women and children - have been displaced following xenophobic attacks in South Africa and they are being kept in temporary shelters .

Displaced by xenophobia in South Africa

"We have received reports that 113 Malawians have been displaced ," said spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Security, Rejoice Chaponda Shumba.

She said the Malawians were displaced in the Gauteng Province and that the temproray shelters was identified by the South Africa's Department of Disaster in town of Katichong.

"People should be assured that government is ensuring the safety of the people. The Malawi Mission in South Africa is visiting the facility as often as possible," she said,

Chaponda- Shumba said out of 113, 68 are males, 30 are females and 15 are children.

Nyasa Times understand that some women who are displaced are pregnant.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said it has contacted International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to assit in repatriation of the Malawians that have opted to return home.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
South Africa
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.