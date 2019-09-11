Nigeria: FUOYE Protest - Another Student Dies From Gunshot Injury

Another student of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), identified as Joseph Icon, died on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, according to the Students Union President, Awodola Oluwaseun, was one of the victims that sustained gunshot injuries at a protest on Tuesday.

"Another student just died this morning. I am on my way there but I'm scared because police are on the street beating up any FUOYE student at sight," he said.

The victim was a 300-level student and a campus comedian, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Ojo Raymond, the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) who was present at the hospital, told PREMIUM TIMES that the deceased died at the Federal Medical Centre, Ido in Ekiti State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the students protest turned violent after police officers shot sporadically at students who tried to have a conversation with the wife of the Ekiti State governor, Bisi Fayemi, on poor electricity at the institution.

This newspaper also obtained pictures and videos of students running for safety while police shot on Tuesday.

Before now, a 100 level student, Oluwaseyi Kehinde, was confirmed dead.

The school spokesperson, Godfrey Bakri, said he was unaware of the deaths when contacted. He told our correspondent he needs to get instruction from his principal before addressing the press.

The police spokesperson, Caleb Ikechukwu, also insisted that he was not willing to speak with PREMIUM TIMES with respect to the death.

Mr Ikechukwu had claimed that no gunshots were fired at the incident.

Many students have stormed the social media to pay tribute to the slain students.

The Ekiti State Government released a statement on Tuesday, saying Mrs Fayemi's convoy was attacked and that it "has been informed that there might have been casualties recorded during the incident."

Also, the management of the institution has ordered indefinitely closure of the school as well as proscription of the union.