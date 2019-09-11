Sudan: Agreement On All Most Outstanding Issues Reached With Revolutionary Front

11 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The delegation of the government and the Revolutionary Front have agreed in talks at Juba, the capital of South Sudan on all most the outstanding issues between them.

The Advisor of South Sudan State, Tut Galwak, affirmed that the two parties have neared to reaching a comprehensive peace, explaining that the two parties are engaged in two-day serious talks, which have tackled the root causes of problem after arrival the delegation of the Transitionall Sovereign Council led by the Lt. Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Tut said that the expected agreement will represent common paper for negotiation with the delegation of the People's Movement - North Sector, led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillo.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

