Somalia: Somali PM in Hudur Town for Talks With Regional Officials

11 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali Prime Minster Hassan Ali Khaire continues his trips in Southwest state holding talks with the region's president Abdulaziz Laftagaren and other officials.

Both the PM and Southwest state leader met commissioners from different districts in Bakool region on Tuesday night in Hudur town.

The meeting which was classified as "very important" attended by the commissioners of Hudur, Rabdhuure, and Tiyeeglow, and was mainly discussed how to defeat Al-Shabaab in Bakool region.

The Prime Minister promised during the meeting that he will deal with the current situation of the region mainly security and humanitarian crises.

This comes after the PM and his delegation was welcomed in the region on 7th September, and he spent time with the leaders, elders, and youth in Baidoa, the interim capital city of Southwest State.

Finally, Khaire is the first Premier to pay such lengthy regional tour out of Mogadishu and stayed in Galmudug state for almost two months, and now it's not comprehensible how much time that he might spend in Southwest.

The trip follows after the government forces and their allied African Union troops are carrying out joint offensives against Al-Shabaab in Southern parts of Somalia.

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

