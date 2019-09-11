Ghana: GHS, GES to Conduct Nationwide Preschool Medical Screening

11 September 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Ishmael Batoma

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Tuesday conducted a nationwide medical screening exercise for all school-going children across the country.

The exercise, which is in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Millennium Promise Alliance (MPA), is part of the admission processes for pupils enroll into kindergarten one or two or primary one.

A statement, jointly signed by the Director-General for GHS, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare and the Director-General for GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, said the screening would help detect actual and potential health problems of the pupils for early referral, care and management.

The Statement said, "Post-screening activities would include the referring of eligible children for further investigation and management; assessing progress following referral and supporting schools to implement recommendations for referred children."

It added that no child would be denied admission based on their health condition or status.

The GHS and GES urged all caregivers and parents of the targeted children to come with their ward's health record books to support the screening exercise and provide the requisite information.

