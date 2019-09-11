Ethiopia: 60 Ethiopian Students Awarded EU Erasmus Mundus Masters Scholarship

10 September 2019
European Union External Action (Brussels)
press release

"This scholarship is a life defining moment for me. I have no words to express my happiness on winning the Erasmus+ scholarship. My dream has come true!" said a delighted Bethlehem Solomon, one of the Ethiopian students, when she was granted with this opportunity.

Bethlehem Solomon

The EU has awarded full Masters scholarship to 60 Ethiopian students for the academic year of 2019-2020 through the EU's flagship education initiative, Erasmus Mundus/Erasmus+ European Scholarship Programme. The students will spend 2 years in prestigious Universities in 12 European countries to pursue their Master Degrees in various fields. Each beneficiary student will attend a master degree to be awarded by a consortium of universities from at least two EU Member States.

"This scholarship is a life changing opportunity for me and all other Ethiopian students who have same opportunity," Hilina Yohannes said gladly. "I am going to Europe to study forestry in which my country Ethiopia have much more stake," she explained.

Hilina Yohannes

Ethiopia is one of the top beneficiary countries of the Erasmus programme. Since 2004, Ethiopia is one of the top 5 performing countries in the world and top in Africa both in terms of student selection and application in the Erasmus Scholarship programme. In 2019, 60 Ethiopian students selected as winners of this year's Erasmus+ EU Scholarship in Masters Degree. In the last 10 years (2010-2019), 425 the European Union awarded the Erasmus Mundes Scholarship for 425 Ethiopian students.

Mr. Luca Zampetti, Deputy Head of EU Delegation to Ethiopia said: "The Erasmus+ European scholarships highly contributes to the country's human development effort in higher education. The programme offers a lifetime opportunity for young Ethiopian students to pursue their studies at the highest level, to learn more about European cultures, languages, academic systems and, not least, people at some of the best universities in Europe. Besides improving the student's expertise, the scholarships are also meant to enrich the student's life experiences, help create mutual understanding and openness between people and cultures. We hope that these scholarships will help the students to excel and that they will return to Ethiopia with enhanced skills and knowledge useful for the country, as well as with fond memories of Europe."

