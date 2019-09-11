Africa: 'Panic Like Your House Is On Fire' - Why We Should Support the Global Climate Strike On 20 September

analysis

Barely 17% of South Africans are 'climate change literate' - meaning they know what climate change is, understand its negative effects on long-term weather patterns and that it is caused by human activity. A full 59% either haven't heard of climate change or know nothing about it.

I have been an activist since I was 15. I'm now 55. Then it was a fight against apartheid, now it's anti-corruption and the climate crisis. I don't think that I ever stopped being an activist; it's part of my DNA.

I have always been concerned about the environment. But over the last decade I've taken it more seriously because of the existential risk we now face because of the climate crisis.

In 2014 I joined a small army of 500 activists from across Africa being trained by former US vice-president Al Gore and his NGO the Climate Reality Project. To date there are over 15,000 Climate Reality Leaders like me that can give the Climate Reality presentation.

After our training we are required to share the climate presentation with as many groups, businesses and leaders that we can. We are expected to assist other leaders or organisations in their work, we must...