Tunisia: 2019 Presidential Race - Youssef Chahed in Zaghouan and Siliana

10 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Visiting the governorate of Siliana as part of his election campaign for the early presidential election, the candidate of "Tahya Tounes movement Youssef Chahed stressed the need to create, as soon as possible, factories in the region to absorb youth unemployment.

Speaking to his supporters at a meeting, Chahed said that Siliana Governorate is a region with enormous economic potential and could become a tourist hub par excellence.

Tahya Tounes' candidate has been keen to defend his record over the past three years as Prime Minister.

While seeking the support of the region's inhabitants, Chahed promised, once approved, to diversify Siliana's economy through the development of investment, wealth creation in the region, the promotion of rural women and the encouragement of young entrepreneurs.

Young people in search of work gathered in front of the premises that hosted the meeting and tried to break in before being prevented by Tahya Tounes' supporters. Disputes broke out between the two sides, said Tap journalist on the spot.

Subsequently, Youssef Chahed visited the delegations in Makthar and El Krib where he conducted direct contacts with citizens against a background of social discontent.

Earlier in the day, Youssef Chahed went to the governorate of Zaghouan as part of his election campaign where the anger of the inhabitants was palpable.

Several citizens held up signs reading "Get out", according to Tap correspondent.

