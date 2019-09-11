Namibia: Navachab Half-Marathon Launched

WINDHOEK - The sixth annual Navachab Gold Mine half-marathon was launched on Tuesday, with an improved sponsorship of N$112 000.

The event, which had its maiden edition in 2014, will be held at Karibib in the Erongo region on 14 September, starting and ending at the Usab field.

Athletes competing in the 21-kilometre run will have their times recorded by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) after the race track was measured by IAAF officials from South Africa earlier this year.

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday at the Namibia Sports Commission offices in the capital, race director and Omaruru sports officer Berthold Karumendu said five years ago, they started the race with just a few athletes, but that number has increased significantly over the years.

"This year, we are expecting to have 500 athletes competing at this event. We are so delighted that the race course has been measured, and whatever record that will be set now will be the course record registered with the IAAF, unlike in the past," he added.

The current unofficial course record was set by South African Joel Mmone, who crossed the line in one hour three minutes and one second (1:03:01) in 2017. The women's record was set by Namibia's Lavinia Haitope in the same race, who finished in a time of 1:14:01.

Karumendu confirmed that there will be prizes for the first, second and third-placed athletes in the various categories. The categories are junior (16-19 years); senior (20-39 years); veterans (40-49 years); and masters (50+ years). - Nampa.