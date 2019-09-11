Namibia: Fourie Tops At WMC Circuit Race

11 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

WINDHOEK - Windhoek Motor Club (WMC) hosted a successful fifth leg of the karting and circuit racing at Tony Rust Race Track on Saturday.

The karting race saw 12 karts compete in the different categories which include; max terino, junior max, senior max and masters, while circuit racing consisted of Class B, D, E and F.

The circuit event saw Gareth Fourie coming first in the Class F while Matthew Strydom came second and Keith Hammerslag finished third. Class E was won by Charlton Morkel, Jaco Nel came second and Clive Strydom third.

Class D only saw two riders competing in that event and Richard Slamet Jnr was crowned the winner, followed by Michael Strydom.

Class B saw Michel Rust as the only winner in this race.

In the different karting divisions, a number of drivers walked out with trophies after their impressive performances on the day.

In the max terino category, Jadyn van Zyl won the fifth leg of this year's karting event while Michael Fourie and Mario Neves finished second and third respectively.

Guido Bidoli, Christiaan Liebenberg Jnr and Justus Beulker were winners in the junior max category, in that respective order.

In the senior max category, Gerhard Breed, Ivan Vorster and Athi Mankonkwana finished first, second and third.

In the master category Jorg Goldbeck and Gareth Fourie finished first and second.

Speaking to Nampa on Monday, chairperson of the WMC Richard Slamet said they still have one more circuit event left for the year and they are happy with the competition that has been at display thus far.

"There is still a final race that will be held on 2 October which will count for the final points of the racing year. This year we saw drivers being very competitive and giving it their all while showcasing their skills at the same time," he said. - Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.