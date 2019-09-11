Nigeria: SA Embassies Reopen Doors in Nigeria

11 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African High Commission in Abuja and the Consulate in Lagos have reopened their doors.

"The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirms that both the South African High Commission in Abuja and the Consulate in Lagos are open following the stabilisation of the situation in Nigeria," said the department in a tweet on Tuesday.

The South African High Commission in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos temporarily closed their doors on Tuesday.

Both offices were closed on Tuesday following concerns reported to International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor by officials at both these missions.

This followed the receipt of threats against the mission staff as well as the property of South Africa.

On Tuesday morning, the department's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the offices remain closed as the department awaits word from the High Commissioner.

The opening of the missions follows on Minister Pandor's meeting with diplomats accredited to Pretoria on Monday.

The meeting with the ambassadors follows on recent sporadic violence that erupted in some parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.