Ghana: Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly Presents 500 Dual Desks to Schools

11 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) in Accra last Tuesday presented 500 dual desks to eight basic schools in the Assembly.

It was funded by the District Development Fund to support the schools with infrastructure facilities to enhance teaching and learning.

The beneficiary schools were Saint Augustine Basic, Akweibu Basic, Mpoasei Methodist, Ebenezer A.M.E Zion, Tunga Islamic Basic, and Dansoman Basic One, Four and Six.

Mr George Cyril Bray, the Municipal Chief Executive of AWMA, in making the presentation stressed the need to promote education in the country.

He said the procurement and distribution of the desks to the schools would promote teaching and learning in the schools.

Mr Bray commended the teachers in the municipality for their dedication in ensuring quality education in the country and urged the management of the schools to help maintain the desks to prolong their lifespan.

He assured the management of the schools of the assembly's continuous efforts in helping them achieve their goals.

Mr Bray urged the schools to collaborate with the assembly to promote education delivery in the municipality.

The Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mr Christian Julius Aforlah, who received the donation on behalf of the school, commended the assembly for the kind gesture, stating that it would provide a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning for the pupils.

He said a desk was used by three or four pupils in some of the schools which had become a worry to them, adding that the donated desks would address such problems.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.