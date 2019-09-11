Ghana: Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly Presents 500 Dual Desks to Schools

The Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) in Accra last Tuesday presented 500 dual desks to eight basic schools in the Assembly.

It was funded by the District Development Fund to support the schools with infrastructure facilities to enhance teaching and learning.

The beneficiary schools were Saint Augustine Basic, Akweibu Basic, Mpoasei Methodist, Ebenezer A.M.E Zion, Tunga Islamic Basic, and Dansoman Basic One, Four and Six.

Mr George Cyril Bray, the Municipal Chief Executive of AWMA, in making the presentation stressed the need to promote education in the country.

He said the procurement and distribution of the desks to the schools would promote teaching and learning in the schools.

Mr Bray commended the teachers in the municipality for their dedication in ensuring quality education in the country and urged the management of the schools to help maintain the desks to prolong their lifespan.

He assured the management of the schools of the assembly's continuous efforts in helping them achieve their goals.

Mr Bray urged the schools to collaborate with the assembly to promote education delivery in the municipality.

The Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mr Christian Julius Aforlah, who received the donation on behalf of the school, commended the assembly for the kind gesture, stating that it would provide a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning for the pupils.

He said a desk was used by three or four pupils in some of the schools which had become a worry to them, adding that the donated desks would address such problems.