South Africa: Team Dimension Data Renew 6 Rider Contracts

Cape Town — Team Dimension Data have confirmed the renewal of six contracts, as they rebrand as Team NTT in 2020.

South African sprinter Ryan Gibbons , who continues to progress at the very highest level, will be looking to even greater success in 2020.

Gibbons impressed at the Tour Down Under early on in the year and followed that up with fourth at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. Gibbons also finished twice in the Top 10 on stages at the Giro dÍtalia to go with capturing the individual time trial title at the African Games.

Nicholas Dlamini joins Gibbons in extending his contract after the taking the step up in 2018 as a neo-pro. The 24-year-old's star continues to rise as he's currently riding his debut Grand Tour, the Vuelta a Espana.

Stalwart Jay Thomson will ride for the team for an eighth season in 2020.

Eritrean star Amanuel Ghebreighzabhier's won his national time trial championship, had a Top-10 GC finish at Vuelta a Burgos and the Tour of Austria, a strong showing at the Giro d'Italia and two impressive Top-10 finishes, so far, at the Vuelta a Espana.

Joining them is American Ben King , who followed his break-out double-stage win at he Vuelta in 2018 with an impressive showing at the Tour of California in May. In July, he rode his second ever Tour de France before once again tackling the Vuelta a Espana in August.

Italian Enrico Gasparotto has also agreed to another year with the team, having joined at the start of the year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This announcement follows after confirmation of riders Michael Gogl, Max Walscheid and Carlos Barbero earlier this week.

"I'm so thrilled to be able to confirm that this talented group have committed their immediate futures to our team, and the hugely exciting next step on our journey. We continue to provide the platform, via our Continental feeder team, for some of the very best talent from Africa the opportunity to showcase their abilities on the biggest stage. Considering how the likes of Ryan, Nic and Amanuel have come on in the last two years the future looks very bright," said team principal, Douglas Ryder.

"In Enrico, Jay and Ben we have slightly older heads who are going to continue to provide not only versatility and solidity to our group but also showcase that one of the true strengths of this team is its diversity."

Compiled by: Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24