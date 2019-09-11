Tunisia: Presidential Race - Neji Jalloul Campaigns in Gafsa

Tunis/Tunisia — Independent candidate for the early presidential elections Neji Jalloul said on Tuesday in Gafsa that, once elected, he will see to it to review the political system of the country, "main condition to launch big reforms."

Campaigning in the Gafsa governorate, the presidential candidate undertook to review the education and training methods, as 100,000 students drop out of schools each year.

Jalloul also promised to protect the social and industrial fabric and to combat poverty, specifying that 32% of Tunisians suffer from malnutrition and over 15% live below the poverty line.

Besides, he affirmed determination to protect the agriculture and prohibit the import of fertilisers, as well as to review the indebtedness and the development model by relying on the country's natural resources.