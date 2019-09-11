Tunisia: Presidiential Race - Abid Briki in Sfax

Tunis/Tunisia — Candidate of the "Tunisia Forward" movement for the early presidential polls Abid Briki said that the management of the national defence affairs must be ensured by a "personality of the field."

In a press statement on Tuesday as his meeting in Sfax as part of his electoral campaign was cancelled due to weather conditions and heavy rains, Briki pointed out that political unrest in Tunisia is often based on suspicious alliances, which have a negative influence on combating terrorism because of economic interests.

"It is difficult to establish sustainable security in Tunisia in the absence of other security vectors, such as social, food and environmental security so that the President of the Republic can have decision-making power," he insisted.

The candidate also stressed the need that the President of the Republic will hold periodic meetings with the various social organisations, the civil society components and political parties in order to reach real agreements and not "false compromise."

Briki also proposed to appoint a woman at the head of the Foreign Ministry and reintegrate Syria into the Arab League.