Tunisia: Presidiential Race - Abid Briki in Sfax

11 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Candidate of the "Tunisia Forward" movement for the early presidential polls Abid Briki said that the management of the national defence affairs must be ensured by a "personality of the field."

In a press statement on Tuesday as his meeting in Sfax as part of his electoral campaign was cancelled due to weather conditions and heavy rains, Briki pointed out that political unrest in Tunisia is often based on suspicious alliances, which have a negative influence on combating terrorism because of economic interests.

"It is difficult to establish sustainable security in Tunisia in the absence of other security vectors, such as social, food and environmental security so that the President of the Republic can have decision-making power," he insisted.

The candidate also stressed the need that the President of the Republic will hold periodic meetings with the various social organisations, the civil society components and political parties in order to reach real agreements and not "false compromise."

Briki also proposed to appoint a woman at the head of the Foreign Ministry and reintegrate Syria into the Arab League.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.