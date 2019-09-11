Tunisia: Cahb Women's African Junior Championship - Tunisia Through to Semi-Final

11 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's women handball team (junior) qualified on Tuesday night to the semi-final of the 2019 edition of the CAHB Women's African Junior Championship, after scoring a fourth consecutive win over DR Congo 35-17 (first half: 18-4) at day 4 and last day of this championship.

Tunisia had defeated Algeria (28-18), Benin (35-21) and Niger (51-13) and will take on Guinea at the semi-final.

The top three teams will qualify for the 2020 Women's Junior World Handball Championship in Romania (June 28 - July 11).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Sport
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.