Tunisia: Cahb Women's African Junior Championship - Tunisia Through to Semi-Final

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's women handball team (junior) qualified on Tuesday night to the semi-final of the 2019 edition of the CAHB Women's African Junior Championship, after scoring a fourth consecutive win over DR Congo 35-17 (first half: 18-4) at day 4 and last day of this championship.

Tunisia had defeated Algeria (28-18), Benin (35-21) and Niger (51-13) and will take on Guinea at the semi-final.

The top three teams will qualify for the 2020 Women's Junior World Handball Championship in Romania (June 28 - July 11).