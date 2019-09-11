Liberia: President Weah Urges Returning Muslim Pilgrims to Remain Peaceful and Prayerful

His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has reiterated his devotion to the promotion of religious tolerance in the country and called on Muslims of Liberia to remain peaceful in whatever they undertake.

President Weah urged them to continue to offer prayers to the Almighty Allah for the stability, peace and reconciliation of the state in the wake of social and economic challenges.

The Liberian leader stressed that Liberian Muslims are under moral obligation in keeping with their religious practice to always pray for peace, reconciliation and national development for social enhanced cohesion, democratic sustenance and survivability.

The head of state spoke Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Monrovia City Hall at an Appreciation Program for the safe return of Liberian Muslim pilgrims from Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Annual Hajj.

He said: "I lived in the United Arab Emirates and when they told me what can we do to help you, I told them to help me send my people to Hajj whenever the time comes; so, I added you on my list. This is why you are benefiting from it today."

"I have not been in Mecca, but we all are one people," the President said further. "Let us pray for the peace of Liberia. Everyone was affected by the 14 years of conflict in the country and we have no choice but to be here because of the love of our country."

President Weah, who lauded Liberian Muslims for standing in the gap for Liberia during the Hajj, also thanked the country's partners for standing with the government, making timely and critical interventions when called upon.

"We also want to appreciate all those who have made personal, organizational and institutional contributions," he said. "That includes our Islamic brothers and sisters who always send Liberian Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to perform prayers for the nation and its people."

The Liberian Chief Executive emphasized that it was important to remember him in prayers, his family, the government and the country and all local and international partners for sustainable national peace and development.

"Let's love each other as Liberians because God knows our hearts," he added. "Though other people say I love Muslims, but as President, it is my duty to unite the people of Liberia, regardless of their religious orientation and background."

President Weah also beseeched the Hajj committee to encourage more Muslims to go for next year's Hajj, stressing it was important to always encourage more women to form part of the program.

On behalf of the congregation of Muslims who visited the President, Advisor to the President on Islamic Affairs Alhaji Ousman T. Diallo thanked President Weah and the entire government for the opportunity afforded about 324 persons to participate in this year's Hajj.

He described their trip to Mecca as very successful and expressed optimism that prayers offered for Liberia would have positive impact.

The Grand Mufti of Liberia, Sheikh Abu-bakar M.D. Sumaworo, led over 300 Muslims to the Appreciation Program.