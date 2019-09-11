Ghana: Deal Drastically With Teachers Found to Have Sexually Abused Students--Dean

Winneba — The Dean of the Faculty of Educational Studies of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Professor Samuel Kweku Hayford, has asked the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to deal drastically with any teachers found to have sexually abused a student.

He admitted that sometimes, the punishment meted out to such erring teachers by the authorities concerned was not deterrent enough.

Teacher Unions, he argued, should refrain from interfering in situations where a teacher had been disciplined for sexually harassing a student in the school.

Prof. Hayford was speaking to the Ghanaian Times an interview on the sideline of a sensitisation workshop on the new four-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Curriculum held for lecturers of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) at the Winneba campus of the university.

The workshop was organised by the Institute for Teacher Education and Continuing Professional Development.

It sought to ensure that participants become familiar with reforms of teacher education, the nature of pre-tertiary curriculum, issues about equity and inclusivity in the curriculum, as well as, how to offer the needed assistance to students to bring out the best in them.

Prof. Hayford further said that, teachers should be able to protect students entrusted into their care and not to prey on them especially young girls.

He said that under no circumstances should a student be sexually abused by any teacher, saying, "No teacher should sexually abuse any student".

Earlier, in a presentation, Prof. Hayford stated the need for the country to train teachers in such a way that they would be able to handle every child as well as the creation of a learner-friendly environment.

Prof. Jophus Anamuah Mensah, in his presentation, commended the UEW for being at the forefront in championing teacher education reforms in the country.

He also acknowledged the contribution of a number of individuals from the institution in the writing of the curriculum as well as the writing of course manuals.

Prof. Anamuah-Mensah noted that, the number of colleges of education assigned to UEW demonstrated the capability of the university to the transformation of teacher education in the country.

He further said that there were numerous challenges in the colleges of education but was quick to add that those challenges could be addressed with the implementation of the reforms.

The Vice Chancellor of UEW, Rev. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, in his address, indicated the need for the lecturers to work hard in supporting efforts geared towards transforming the training of teachers in the country.

He explained that the introduction of the new educational reform in teacher education was to revolutionalise the sector.

Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni urged the various colleges of education to ensure that they carry out their work effectively to ensure the achievement of the objectives for the reforms.

The Director of Teacher Education and Continuing Professional Development, Prof. Dominic Danso Mensah, explained that 15 colleges of education had been affiliated to the UEW, under the new reforms for teacher education.

He also indicated that the reform was geared towards transforming the education frontier for national development.

Prof. Danso Mensah further stated that UEW happened to be the first institution to start with the implementation of the new curriculum.