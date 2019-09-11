Ghana: 'My First Day At School' Marked in Accra

Nearly 100 new entrants were yesterday admitted at three basic schools visited by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey as part of the annual 'My First Day at School celebration'.

Adjiringanor Basic School in the Adenta municipality received 70; Abokobi Nursery and Kindergarten, Ga East municipality recorded 20 and Fire Amour Cluster of Schools, La Nkwantanang-Madina municipality admitted seven of them.

The visit was to usher in the 2019/2020 academic year which began yesterday across the country. The minister was accompanied by a delegation made up of regional and municipal Ghana Education Service (GES) officials and chief executives.

In line with a new exercise introduced this year by the GES in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the new entrants underwent a medical screening of their ears, eyes and mouth.

It was to detect medical issues for referral to medical facilities for further diagnosis and treatment, so the issues do not affect their academic work. Accompanied by their parents, some of the children, were given polio vaccination.

While some beamed as they played with their newly made friends, others cried and would not let go of their parents' clothes. Some parents who could not leave their wards, stayed with them and kept convincing them to stay in school.

The delegation also distributed stationery, school bags and confectionery to the pupils as a welcome token.

Interacting with the new entrants, Mr Ashitey explained to them the essence of education and advised them to prioritise their studies to enable them realise their future careers.

"You are the future leaders so you must learn and take your lessons seriously. You should respect and obey your teachers and make your families and the country proud," he told the children who responded with a resounding "yes sir".

At a brief meeting with teachers, he asked them to put in maximum efforts in their work, assuring them that the government would continue to provide the necessary incentives for them.

Rebecca Goodman Issah, headmistress of Adjiringanor Basic School, where 70 new entrants were admitted, appealed to the government for a classroom block and furniture to accommodate the increasing number of pupils.