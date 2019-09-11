Liberia: President Weah Expresses Regrets Over Passing of Two Govt Officials

His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah has expressed regrets over the passing of two officials of Government in persons of Edwin Kumon, Deputy Minister for Operations (Ministry of Post and Telecommunications) and Othello W. Nimely, Assistant Minister for Students Affairs at the Ministry of Education.

The two public servants lost their lives late Monday night, September 9, 2019.

President Weah extends heartfelt condolences to the staffs and officials of the Ministries of Education and Post and Telecommunications as well as their immediate families for the unfortunate losses.

The Liberian leader described the deceased officials as distinct public servants who served their country with passion and dedication.

The President prays that the Almighty God will console the bereaved families in their difficult moments. He also assured the families that the government stands with them in their time of bereavements and will lend every support in whatever way.

President Weah also asked Liberians most especially the religious community to remember the bereaved families in their daily prayers.