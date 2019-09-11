Ghana: Ntowkrom, Abreshia Communities in Wassa Get New School Blocks

11 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Peter Gbambila-Ntowkrom

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Wassa Amenfi East Municipal Assembly, Madam Helena Appiah, has inaugurated a new three-classroom block with ancillary facilities for Ntowkrom.

She also handed over a rehabilitated six-classroom block for the Abreshia community.

The new three-classroom block was constructed with the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) at the cost of GH¢232, 111.64 whilst the rehabilitation of the Abreshia community school was at the cost GH¢179,344.20 funded with the Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

The MCE, in an address, indicated that education was a major and critical area for the rapid socioeconomic development of the municipality as such, the assembly in line with the government policies, would provide the needed infrastructure for the education sector to operate smoothly.

Madam Appiah noted that the School Feeding and the Free Senior High School programmes continued to increase school enrolment every new academic year, and had placed a greater responsibility on the assembly to construct the needed infrastructure in the various communities.

She announced that the assembly would intensify efforts to get enough teachers to fill the vacancies in all the schools in the municipality to facilitate effective teaching and learning, to meet the set educational standards, especially with the planned rollout of the new educational curriculum in the next academic year.

Madam Appiah appealed to the user agencies to develop a culture of maintenance and cautioned the school authorities not to allow school facilities to be used for unintended purposes, such as religious worships, which sometimes come with the associated breakdown of school furniture.

She assured the people of Ntowkrom that their roads would soon be fixed and electricity and internet facilities extended to the community to enable them to be linked to the rest of the communities in the municipality and beyond with ease in all aspects of life.

The Municipal Director of Education, Mr Edmund Aggrey Forson, promised to monitor the teachers to ensure that the facilities were put to good use, adding that "I will make sure that teachers posted to the municipality were sent to schools without adequate teachers."

