Ghanaian Passengers to Enjoy Wifi On Ethiopian Flights

11 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ethiopian Airlines has introduced WiFi on its A350 fleet-the same type of aircraft used on the Accra route- using the latest broadband satellite technology (Kaband).

With the state-of-the-art broadband satellite technology, passengers can be rest assured that they will enjoy reliable connectivity for sending emails, shopping online or even chatting on social media while flying over the clouds.

Mr Tewolde Gebre Mariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday said: "We are glad to introduce inflight internet connectivity with the latest broadband satellite technology, Ka-band, offering our passengers seamless digital experience as they fly Ethiopian."

He said "The launch of the onboard wi-fi internet is part of our relentless efforts to further add to passengers' comfort, keeping pace with the technology of the day. As a customer-centric airline, we will remain focused on continuous service excellence, taking advantage of emerging technologies and infrastructure."

The statement said "Passengers can access the inflight connectivity service by purchasing vouchers at Ethiopian Airlines sales outlets including Addis Ababa International Airport customer service desk, boarding gate and cabin crews onboard the fights. Online sales through

credit/debit card and ShebaMiles miles are also additional options for passengers to enjoy the service."

"The inflight WiFi can be accessed with smart phones, tablets and laptops. The inflight WiFi internet is initially launched on the A350 fleet of Ethiopian with further plans to expand the service on other airplanes deployed on long haul flights," the statement said.

