Ghana: President Receives 5 Envoys

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday received letters of credentials from new ambassadors assigned to Ghana by their respective governments.

They are from Belarus - Bril Vyacheslav, The Gambia - Amadu Taal, Surinam - Natasha Halfhuid, Morroco - Imaani Ouaadil and Finland - JyrkiJuhani.

Before presenting their credentials in separate meetings with the President, a Guard of Honour by a contingent from the Ghana Armed Forces was rendered for each of them at the Forecourt of the Jubilee House.

They expressed their commitments to fully represent their respective governments, deepen the ties of friendship between Ghana and their countries, and explore new areas of trade and economic co-operation.

They recounted the history behind the ties between their countries and Ghana and stressed the need to take their relationship with Ghana to new levels to the benefits of the people of Ghana and their respective country.

The new envoys spoke about the Continental Free Trade Area Agreement and its potential to boost trade and economic activities among countries on the continent.

They said the agreement presented new opportunities to trade more with Ghana and the rest of the continent.

They said the selection of Ghana to host the secretariat of the trade agreement was a good decision because of the peace and political stability in the country.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, expressed the government's commitment to work with them to take the relationship between Ghana and their respective countries to new heights.

He said the doors to the Presidency would remain open to them and urged the new envoys not to hesitate to contact his office or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for help and assistance.