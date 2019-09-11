Ghana: Guta Lauds Government for Banking Sector Clean Up

11 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) has lauded the government for its effort to sanitise the banking and financial sectors.

A statement signed by Mr Alpha Shaban, the General Secretary, GUTA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it was worthy to state that prior to the exercise most traders had complained about their inability to withdraw their savings from some banks and non-bank financial institutions.

"One clear example is that of a member of GUTA, who had received cash payment of one hundred thousand Ghana cedis from his customer in the evening of a Friday," it said.

"As he did not want to risk locking the money in his store, he decided to deposit it in his savings and loans account, so as to cash it for business the following Monday, but has not been able to withdraw the money to date. This savings and loan company is now defunct."

The statement said this was a clear picture of what had been going on in some of those financial institutions.

"It is against this background that GUTA heaved a heavy sigh of relief when the government boldly came out to rescue innocent victims from this awful situation."

"However, we would like to entreat the government to put in place effective measures to forestall its recurrence."

It said while doing so care must also be taken not to suppress the trade in money adding that government should closely monitor, evaluate and revamp the remaining good ones to rekindle confidence in the banks.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Business
Corruption
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.