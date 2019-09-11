Ghana: UEW Students Asked to Remain Calm On Campus

The Chairperson of the Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Professor Obeng Mireku, has asked students to remain calm as the board is working towards restoring normalcy back to campus.

With students expected to resume today, he assured them of effective academic activities as well as their safety on campus to ensure a successful stay.

Professor Mireku who is President's nominee together with other members, promised to bring to an end to the nagging impasse at the university over the non-existence of a governing council.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, he stated that, "Students are an important stakeholder group at UEW and they should be assured that normalcy would return to the campuses for effective learning to take place."

Professor Mireku, said the UEW had achieved a lot with a nice legacy giving the fact that they had been established about 27 years ago as a university.

However, as a growing institution, he said the university was confronted with challenges that needed to be addressed, adding, "With my role as the Chairperson of the Governing Council and with my dedicated team, we will collectively work hard to ensure that the fortunes of the university are turned around for the better."

The council and membership, Professor Mireku said would come out with a collective decision that no single individual, from Chairperson to ordinary membership, has an individual magic wand to resolve the problems alone, adding that there was the need to draw into the wisdom of each member in trying to tackle challenges.