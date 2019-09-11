South Africa: It's Sevens Up and Away for Former Olympic Sprinter Turned Rugby Player

11 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Before 25 March 2019, Olympic sprinter Alyssa Conley had never touched a rugby ball. Then she was approached to join the Springbok Women's Sevens team, a challenge she accepted. Now the 28-year-old has her sights set on going to the Olympics for a second time.

The announcement this year that South African Olympian and sprinter Alyssa Conley would be ditching the track for the rugby field shocked many who had followed her 21-year sprinting career - especially her family.

Conley says even though Springbok Sevens coach Paul Delport approached her in August 2018, after a race, she only made the decision in March this year after finishing a race and realising it had given her no pleasure.

Alyssa Conley wins the women's 200m during day 2 of the ASA Senior Championships at PUK McArthur Stadium on April 22, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

"It was actually at a provincial race where I just didn't get that feeling when I was on the track anymore. I told my parents: 'I think this is my last race.' And my mom was like: 'What? You're crazy. It can't be your last race. Just try and go to SAs...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

