Gambia: Code of Conduct of Some Parties Yet to Be Received

11 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

The codes of conduct of some political parties which Foroyaa has long promised to publish, are yet to be received.

The paper undertook to publish the codes of conduct of all registered political parties in The Gambia, but only managed to publish those of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) and the People's Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS).

This reporter has contacted the Gambia Action Party (GAP), the People's Progressive Party (PPP), the Gambia Party for Democracy and Progress (GPDP) and they have made promises to provide Foroyaa with their parties' codes of conduct. The Alliance for Patriotic, Reorientation and Construction (APRC), the National Reconciliation Party (NRP) and the Gambia Moral Congress (GMC) are the parties that our reporter struggles to reach, but will still try contacting them.

As for the United Democratic Party (UDP), their spokesperson has indicated that their code of conduct is not for public consumption, but for their party members only. Almamy Fanding Taal said the party has two codes of conduct - one for the executive members and the other is for their elected representatives like councillors, mayors and National Assembly members.

"We have a code of conduct. It is not for public consumption, but for the party members only," Taal said.

Codes of conducts are sets of rules outlining the norms, rules and responsibilities, and proper practices for an individual to obey. So, Foroyaa wants to update the general public about the codes of conducts their country's political parties have for their members to follow.

