Cameroon: 'Yvan Nafeng Has Gained in Experience'

11 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

"I want to thank QNet International that has enabled Yvan Nafeng to participate in the programme in Manchester City. We cannot develop youth football without partners. We are trying to see how we can work with QNet International and Manchester City for an eventual partnership. I am grateful for the partnership because Yvan Nafeng has gained in experience and even if he is talking today it is not the same as before. He went to Côte d'Ivoire as well to share his experience with other African youths. We think that we can also organise the same camp here in Cameroon and more chances to youths. We believe in that way we will contribute in the development of the football especially education. That is why they also had language courses during their training in Manchester City. We are praying and hopeful that may be next year or a few years to come they will give us more chances."

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.