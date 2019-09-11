Cameroon: 'Yvan Nafeng Has Gained in Experience'

"I want to thank QNet International that has enabled Yvan Nafeng to participate in the programme in Manchester City. We cannot develop youth football without partners. We are trying to see how we can work with QNet International and Manchester City for an eventual partnership. I am grateful for the partnership because Yvan Nafeng has gained in experience and even if he is talking today it is not the same as before. He went to Côte d'Ivoire as well to share his experience with other African youths. We think that we can also organise the same camp here in Cameroon and more chances to youths. We believe in that way we will contribute in the development of the football especially education. That is why they also had language courses during their training in Manchester City. We are praying and hopeful that may be next year or a few years to come they will give us more chances."