Cameroon: Football Cooperation - National Academy, Manchester City Strengthen Partnership

The visit was in line with the return of one of ANAFOOT's boarders, Noh Nafeng Yvan, who attended a try-out camp last month in Manchester City

It was an exceptional day at the headquarters of the National Football Academy (ANAFOOT) in Ngousso, Yaounde, on Monday September 9, 2019. The National Football Academy received a delegation from the famous football academy, Manchester City and QNet International, the official partner of Manchester City. The visit was in line with the return of one of ANAFOOT's boarders, Noh Nafeng Yvan, who attended a try-out camp last month in Manchester City.

Speaking at the occasion, the Representative of the QNet International Rajesh Rao said he was satisfied with the skills of Yvan Noh Nafeng from ANAFOOT who recently participated at the Manchester City Language School. He expressed satisfaction with the partnership which the agency is having with the National Football Academy. The General Manager of ANAFOOT, Carl Enow Ngachu, used the occasion to thank QNet International for the role it played in bringing Noh Nafeng to England and Cote d'Ivoire. He said, ANAFOOT is working with other training centres and they are ready also to support the institution. The 14-year-old talented midfielder was part of a twoweek training programme known as "City Football Language School" at the Manchester City's Etihad Campus which brought together young children from other countries between the ages of 12 to 17 years.

Last Tuesday's visit was an occasion for Noh Nafeng to share his experience in Manchester City. The young lad told the press that he spent a good time at Manchester City learning football and at the same time studying. He said he was excited with the experience, discipline and the fact that he was coached by one of the best managers in the world, Pep Guardiola. After the training in Manchester City, Noh Nafeng travelled to Côte d'Ivoire where he shared his experience with other young aspiring African footballers before returning to the country. The visit was another opportunity for ANAFOOT, Manchester City and QNet International to strengthen relations and create more opportunities for youths. Recently, another youth from ANAFOOT, Doumbia Matchawa Alice Marie Ange, is in Paris Saint Germaine to learn new skills