Cameroon: Football Cooperation - National Academy, Manchester City Strengthen Partnership

11 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The visit was in line with the return of one of ANAFOOT's boarders, Noh Nafeng Yvan, who attended a try-out camp last month in Manchester City

It was an exceptional day at the headquarters of the National Football Academy (ANAFOOT) in Ngousso, Yaounde, on Monday September 9, 2019. The National Football Academy received a delegation from the famous football academy, Manchester City and QNet International, the official partner of Manchester City. The visit was in line with the return of one of ANAFOOT's boarders, Noh Nafeng Yvan, who attended a try-out camp last month in Manchester City.

Speaking at the occasion, the Representative of the QNet International Rajesh Rao said he was satisfied with the skills of Yvan Noh Nafeng from ANAFOOT who recently participated at the Manchester City Language School. He expressed satisfaction with the partnership which the agency is having with the National Football Academy. The General Manager of ANAFOOT, Carl Enow Ngachu, used the occasion to thank QNet International for the role it played in bringing Noh Nafeng to England and Cote d'Ivoire. He said, ANAFOOT is working with other training centres and they are ready also to support the institution. The 14-year-old talented midfielder was part of a twoweek training programme known as "City Football Language School" at the Manchester City's Etihad Campus which brought together young children from other countries between the ages of 12 to 17 years.

Last Tuesday's visit was an occasion for Noh Nafeng to share his experience in Manchester City. The young lad told the press that he spent a good time at Manchester City learning football and at the same time studying. He said he was excited with the experience, discipline and the fact that he was coached by one of the best managers in the world, Pep Guardiola. After the training in Manchester City, Noh Nafeng travelled to Côte d'Ivoire where he shared his experience with other young aspiring African footballers before returning to the country. The visit was another opportunity for ANAFOOT, Manchester City and QNet International to strengthen relations and create more opportunities for youths. Recently, another youth from ANAFOOT, Doumbia Matchawa Alice Marie Ange, is in Paris Saint Germaine to learn new skills

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
Europe and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.