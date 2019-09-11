South Africa: Free State Cricket Rope in Allan Donald As Consultant

11 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Former Proteas fast bowler Allan Donald has been appointed for the duration of October by the Free State Cricket Union as a consultant for all teams.

Donald will be working closely with the Knights fast bowlers in preparation for the 4-Day Domestic Series commencing in October, as well as all provincial teams going to various national weeks towards the end of the year.

"We are delighted to announce that we have embarked on a project to get a consulting coach this season. The name of Allan Donald came up as the best candidate as he was recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame; and as a player, a coach or an administrator you cannot receive a higher honour than that," commented chief executive of Knights and Free State Cricket, Johan van Heerden.

The 52-year-old Donald was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in London in July.

Donald, who is a former Proteas bowling coach, played 72 Tests and 164 ODIs for South Africa.

The Bloemfontein-born legend is renowned for his success as one of the best fast bowlers in the history of Test Cricket and he has come back home to produce fast bowlers of his calibre.

"Allan is a born and bred Bloemfonteiner and it was an obvious choice to get him to come and look after our fast bowlers," said Van Heerden.

"Allan will work with the different age group fast bowlers' prior to the national weeks to equip them and teach them more about the art of fast bowling." Compiled by: Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.