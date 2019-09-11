South Africa: Free State Cricket Rope in Allan Donald As Consultant

Cape Town — Former Proteas fast bowler Allan Donald has been appointed for the duration of October by the Free State Cricket Union as a consultant for all teams.

Donald will be working closely with the Knights fast bowlers in preparation for the 4-Day Domestic Series commencing in October, as well as all provincial teams going to various national weeks towards the end of the year.

"We are delighted to announce that we have embarked on a project to get a consulting coach this season. The name of Allan Donald came up as the best candidate as he was recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame; and as a player, a coach or an administrator you cannot receive a higher honour than that," commented chief executive of Knights and Free State Cricket, Johan van Heerden.

The 52-year-old Donald was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in London in July.

Donald, who is a former Proteas bowling coach, played 72 Tests and 164 ODIs for South Africa.

The Bloemfontein-born legend is renowned for his success as one of the best fast bowlers in the history of Test Cricket and he has come back home to produce fast bowlers of his calibre.

"Allan is a born and bred Bloemfonteiner and it was an obvious choice to get him to come and look after our fast bowlers," said Van Heerden.

"Allan will work with the different age group fast bowlers' prior to the national weeks to equip them and teach them more about the art of fast bowling." Compiled by: Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24