South Africa: Success Story - the Art of Growth-Hacking a Bestseller

11 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ryan Holiday

How do you get your product to grow ridiculously big, ridiculously fast? You get a growth hacker to market it, using unconventional -- but highly effective -- stratagems.

Book publishing is about as old-school as it gets.

The industry has a playbook that is obviously responsible for a lot of successful books, but often the whole thing looks more like gambling and cargo cult science and less like a multibillion-dollar market strategy.

It goes something like this:

Editors have hunches and make big bets on proposals. In fact, publishers regularly give six-figure, even seven-figure advances based simply on 10-20 page sketches of a book, with little to no market research or validation of an idea. As you can imagine, most books do not earn back that money.

Part of the reason is that it can take 12-18 months for a product to see the light of day, and even then, the marketing plan will be: Let's hope this sells. Like the film industry, you don't know in advance whether you've got a financial goldmine like Avatar or big-budget bomb like Waterworld. It's why William Goldman used to say: "Nobody knows anything."

What if there was a better way?

The tools...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Books
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.