South Africa: Success Story - the Art of Growth-Hacking a Bestseller

analysis

How do you get your product to grow ridiculously big, ridiculously fast? You get a growth hacker to market it, using unconventional -- but highly effective -- stratagems.

Book publishing is about as old-school as it gets.

The industry has a playbook that is obviously responsible for a lot of successful books, but often the whole thing looks more like gambling and cargo cult science and less like a multibillion-dollar market strategy.

It goes something like this:

Editors have hunches and make big bets on proposals. In fact, publishers regularly give six-figure, even seven-figure advances based simply on 10-20 page sketches of a book, with little to no market research or validation of an idea. As you can imagine, most books do not earn back that money.

Part of the reason is that it can take 12-18 months for a product to see the light of day, and even then, the marketing plan will be: Let's hope this sells. Like the film industry, you don't know in advance whether you've got a financial goldmine like Avatar or big-budget bomb like Waterworld. It's why William Goldman used to say: "Nobody knows anything."

What if there was a better way?

The tools...